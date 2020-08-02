APC withdraws from local government polls in Akwa Ibom

Kindly Share This Story:

***alleges gang-up between govt, AKISIEC

By Harris Emanuel

Uyo — Indications have emerged that the All Progressives Congress, Akwa Ibom State Chapter, would not participate in the forthcoming local government polls billed for October 31, 2020.

Besides, the party is poised to institute legal action against the Akwa Ibom State Independent Electoral Commission ( AKISIEC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for creating 39 “illegal wards and planning to use same to conduct the upcoming 2020 local government elections.”

The State Publicity Secretary of the party, Nkereuwem Eyongekere, who dropped the hints over the weekend, alleged the conspiracy between the state government and the state electoral commission to undo opposition parties in the council polls.

He said, “APC frowns at this reckless breach of the law and the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria by AKISIEC under Governor Udom-led PDP government and proceeds to challenge this illegality in the court of law.

“That on July 17 during the Stakeholders meeting with all the political parties and on July 20, 2020, on election proclamation and publication of elections timetable/guidelines by the Chairman of Akwa Ibom State Independent Electoral Commission [AKISIEC], Mr Aniedi Ikoiwak misled the people of Akwa Ibom State to believe that the forthcoming local government elections will be based on existing INEC 329 wards in the State.

“At the same time complicates 2020 upcoming local government elections by adding new wards without structures of any political Party in those wards created.

“AKISIEC in its act of antics and ambush had no prior consultation with the major Stakeholders [other political parties, communities etc] before creating the wards.

“APC in its wisdom, therefore, views such impunity exhibited by Mr. Aniedi Ikoiwak, the AKISIEC Chairman as an outright abuse of office which goes a long way in shortchanging the people of the State from participating in such an important exercise that has a lot to do with their collective destiny.

“Based on outlining scenarios, APC, therefore, commits itself to exploring legal and legitimate means available to it to stand in the gap for the vulnerable citizens of this State against the continuous devastation of our mores and folkways by this government and its agents in constantly pushing the people of this state to the pangs and agony of modern slavery.

“APC, in pursuing this just cause, the SEC directs full refund to all chairmanship and councillorship aspirants who purchased the APC nomination forms.

“The party, as well regrets the inconvenience caused our members arising from this withdrawal and implores the prospective aspirants under this setback to cooperate with the party in the struggle to rid our state from the crude, primitive, dishonest and undemocratic approach of this present government in handling important issues in the State.”

