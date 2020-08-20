APC urges FG to intervene over deteriorating security in Bauchi

Kindly Share This Story:

By Charly Agwam – Bauchi

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bauchi state has urged the federal government to intervene over what it termed ‘deteriorating security’ in the state.

The party cited the cases of abduction of the governor’s elder brother who was released from his captors after going missing for some days and the recent killing of their party stalwart, Musa Mante who was a serving member of the Bauchi State House of Assembly, representing Dass local government area, whose abducted of his wives and daughter were recently released from captivity.

The party’s Publicity Secretary in Bauchi state, Adamu Jallah said this in a press statement he issued on Thursday.”Bauchi residents are frequently attacked in their residences by a gang of 40 to 50 armed robbers who often launch house to house indiscriminate attacks.

“The attention of the government and the general public should be drawn to this menace which is threatening our existence in Bauchi state. Our main concern is the failure of the state government to take proactive measures in tackling insecurity.

Despite the recurrent attacks, the state government is yet to take adequate measures in tackling insecurity. The party, therefore, appeals to the federal government to come to the aid of the people of the state by applying necessary measures to safeguard their lives and properties,” he said.

However, it is worthy of note that Governor Bala Mohammed has ordered a thorough investigation to uncover the perpetrators involved in the assassination of the lawmaker.

