APC talks tough, says only credible candidates would be accepted for by-elections

By Omeiza Ajayi

Chairman, Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee of the All Progressives Congress APC, Governor Mai Mala Buni has said the Party would only accept credible candidates for the October 31 concurrent legislative by-elections scheduled to be conducted across eight states of the Federation.

Buni who was represented by the Secretary of the APC Caretaker Committee, Senator John Akpan Udoedeghe stated this while inaugurating the Party’s Screening and Appeal Committees for the by-elections at the APC National Secretariat, Abuja.

The Committees are saddled with the responsibility of screening APC Candidates for the by-elections.

He stated that the Party was moving in a new direction and would ensure that things were done properly.

Buni also charged members of the Committees to be fair to all the aspirants and ensure that only those with impeccable records in their careers were chosen as APC candidates.

Responding on behalf of the other members, Prof. Stephen Ocheni assured that the members of the Screening and Appeal Committees would discharge their assignment with fairness and a sense of responsibility. Ocheni who was a former Minister expressed gratitude to the national leadership of the Party for the confidence reposed in them and for giving them the task to perform on behalf of the Party.

