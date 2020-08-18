Kindly Share This Story:

By Dirisu Yakubu, Anuja

Ahead of the October 31 Senate by-election, an aspirant to the vacant Lagos East Senatorial District seat, Babatunde Gbadamosi has described the All Progressives Congress, APC, as a party without sufficient democratic values to bequeath to Nigerians.

Gbadamosi who is aspiring on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, stated this shortly after obtaining his nomination form at the party’s national headquarters, Abuja on Tuesday.

Accompanied by friends and associates, the aspirant bemoaned what he called the poor representation of Lagos East in the past few years, adding that his mission is to give the district the opportunity to aspire to bigger things.

He said: “APC as far as Lagos people are concern, is to put it politely, an empty party. It brings no value to the people of Lagos state. Since they became the party in power at the federal level, they have devalued the lives of Nigerians and the lives of Lagosians.

“As far as Lagosians are concerned, it is time for the APC to park and go. That is what we will be working on as soon as we get to the Senate over the next two or three years.”

According to him, the performance of APC across all levels of government has convinced Nigerians in general and Lagosians in particular that the time has come to do away with the party in preference of the PDP.

“APC took over at the federal level and across other layers of governments but it is clear now that they don’t have anything to offer except a squeezed economy.

“They squeeze people as much as possible. The Uber drivers, the taxi drivers, boat riders, dispatch riders and everybody are affected by evil policies of APC designed purely to exploit as much as they can from the people. They have added very little in terms of value,” he added.

He pledged to drive purposeful legislative agenda that will bring about huge economic prospects for his people if elected.

The Lagos East Senatorial seat became vacant following the death of Senator Bayo Oshinowo, a member of the All Progressives Congress on June 15, this year.

