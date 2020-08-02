APC: Madumere, Ibediro, others pass vote of confidence on Gov Uzodinma, Nwajiuba

Kindly Share This Story:

.Ask returnees to re-register at Ward Levels

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: Following the reported crisis of confidence in the Imo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress APC, stakeholders of the party in the state have passed a vote of confidence on the governor and leader of the party, Senator Hope Uzodinma.

Addressing journalists after a meeting yesterday in Abuja, the stakeholders led by a former Deputy Governor of the state, Prince Eze Madumere also passed a vote of confidence on the Minister of State for Education, Hon. Emeka Nwajiuba and Director General of NEPAD, Princess Gloria Akobundu for their sterling performances in office.

They asked those who left the party and are now desirous of coming back to go and re-register in their wards.

Some of the stakeholders who attended the meeting were a former National Organizing Secretary of the party, Sen. Osita Izunaso, Imo APC Caretaker Chairman, Prince Marcus Nlemigbo, Princess Gloria Akobundu, Princess Mirian Onuoha, Hon. Goodluck Opia, Hon. Donatus Ozoemena, Hon. Austin Chukwukere and the immediate-past APC National Organizing Secretary, Chief Emma Ibediro.

Others were: Chief Tony Chukwu, Chief Longers Anyanwu, Dr. Uzoma Obiyo, Eche E.U. George, Chima Anozie, Prince Henry Okafor, Frank Ibezim, Mr. Ifeanyi Ararume, Hon. Dominic Obi, Chief Eze Okoro, Dr. Charles Onuoha and Prince Ezennia Ogbuehi.

Reading the address of the stakeholders, Madumere said; “Today, we are here to pass a vote of absolute confidence on Governor Hope Uzodinma, the Governor of lmo State on the platform of the All Progressives Congress APC as the leader of the party in the state and the only APC Governor in the South-East and the South-South. We are satisfied with the developmental agenda of the Governor represented in his 3Rs Agenda (Rehabilitation, Reconstruction and Recovery).

“We urge all Imo state Citizens to support the Governor in his stride to achieve the set agenda.

“We equally pass a vote of confidence on the Hon. Minister of State for Education, Hon. Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba and Director General of NEPAD, Princess Gloria Akobundu for their sterling performances so far.

“We also recognize the leadership of Prince M. O. Nlemigbo -led APC caretaker committee which was constituted after the dissolution of the Imo State APC party executive committee, Local Government and Ward Executives Committee by the National Working Committee (NWC) on the 18th of December, 2018 which is further supported by the recent court ruling with Suit No: FCT/HC/BW/CV/103/2018 and Motion No: FCT/HC/M/3025/2019, delivered on the 16th of July 2020.”

Further, Madumere said, “We urge our brothers and sisters who recently returned to the party after seeking electoral fortunes on other party platforms to queue behind the leadership of the party. We urge such persons to re-register at their various wards as the party has enough room to admit them.

“We also encourage all members of the party to discontinue all legal suits as resolved by the last NEC meeting as supported by President Muhammadu Buhari. We will support the leadership of the party in all disciplinary measures they may decide to take against any breach of our party rules and regulations.

“In conclusion, we the Stakeholders of the party, as party faithful, shall continue to support the APC-led government of Gov. Hope Uzodinma, the Governor Mai Mala Buni-led National Caretaker Committee and we will continue to support the President Muhammadu Buhari led administration.,”

On the purported factionalization of APC in Imo State, the stakeholders said after the 2019 elections the Imo State APC has become one with Governor Hope Uzodinma as the leader.

According to the stakeholders, every faction of Imo State APC has collapsed its structure into the mainstream as led by Gov. Uzodinma who is the leader of the party in Imo State and the South East.

Also the group responded to the reception received by the former governor of Imo State, Chief Emeka Ihedioha at the Imo State Airport, saying it does not have any effect on the administration of Gov. Uzodinma.

According to them, the Supreme Court ruling which declared Uzodinma the governor of Imo State had since put a final seal on the fate of Ihedioha.

