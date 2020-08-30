APC leaders laud Oyibo for promoting unity, growth of party in Delta

Kindly Share This Story:

By Festus Ahon

CHAIRMAN of the All Progressive Congress, APC in Ughelli North Local Government Area, Delta State, Mr Obakpororo Onoabedje has commended Mr Roland Oyibo for his initiative in promoting unity and growth of the party in the area.

Onoabedje made the commendation at Agbarha-Otor when Oyibo hosted the party’s stakeholders, wards and local government executives, and the people of Ughelli North constituency l, following his appointment as an Aide to the Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege.

He said: “Mr Oyibo’s appointment is the most cherished and appreciated that Omo-Agege has ever had considering the commendations being poured on him by party faithful across Ughelli North, South and Udu federal constituency and beyond Delta Central senatorial district”.

He called on other aides of the Deputy Senate President and other stakeholders to emulate Oyibo by using their positions to unite and work for the growth and progress of the party at all times.

He noted that Oyibo’s efforts to seeing how he could bring back all those people that have left the party due to some reasons have been yielding fruitful dividends, particularly return of the immediate past chairman of the party in Ughelli North, Chief Felix Ekure to the party.

On his part, a stalwart of the party, Olorogun Emmanuel Ogobene, thanked Roland Oyibo for his commitment to the unity of the party.

Earlier in his remarks, Oyibo said the ceremony was aimed at thanking Omo-Agege for appointing him as one of his aides and to fashion out ways to make the party stronger in the local government area and Delta State.

Oyibo said: “Its time to unite ourselves as a party and family by working for the growth of the party.”

