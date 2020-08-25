APC inaugurates Mbu as acting Cross River State Chairman

Kindly Share This Story:

By Omeiza Ajayi – Abuja

Chairman, Caretaker/Extra Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee of the All Progressives Congress APC, Governor Mai Mala Buni has inaugurated

Senator Matthew T. Mbu as the acting Chairman of the Cross River State chapter of the party.

Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the party, Mr Yekini Nabena disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

He said Buni who conducted the inauguration ceremony at the Party’s National Secretariat, was accompanied by the Secretary of the Committee, Senator John James Akpanudoedehe, and Minister of State for Power, Goddy Jedy Agba.

Buni admonished the newly-inaugurated chairman to be guided by the new, cordial and peaceful outlook of the state chapter in conducting his official affairs by carrying along with all supporters, members, and stakeholders in the state.

Governor Buni also stated that the immediate task before the new acting chairman is to further unify party members in the state so as to strengthen the party’s chances for victory ahead of the forthcoming legislative by-elections in the state.

Recall that the Secretary of the Committee, Senator John James Akpanudoedehe met with Cross River State APC stakeholders over the prior factional and long-standing political disputes in the state chapter.

Following the reconciliation achieved at the meeting, Senator Matthew T. Mbu was unanimously mandated to assume the office of the Cross River State Chairman of the Party.

Vanguard

