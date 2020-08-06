APC confirms death of Akwa Ibom state chairman

Kindly Share This Story:

The All Progressives Congress (APC), Akwa Ibom, Chapter, has confirmed the death of its Chairman, Mr. Ini Okopido.

A statement issued by the state APC Deputy Chairman, Dr. Ita Udosen, on Wednesday in Uyo, said that Okopido died after a brief illness.

He described the death of the deceased as painful to the APC family in the state and Nigeria as a whole.

“On behalf of the leaders, elders, members, and the various Organs of our party, I regret to announce the passing away to the eternal glory of our dear state chairman, Hon Ini Titus Okopido.

“He died in the early hours of today after a brief illness.

“Our hearts are heavy with grief as we mourn with his wife, children, and family. This is a very painful death to the whole of the APC family in Akwa Ibom in particular, and Nigeria as a whole.

“Our chairman was a committed and dedicated progressive and party loyalist whose ideals were inexorably tied to the philosophy of our great party. He contributed immensely to the growth of the party in the last two years that he’s been, chairman.

“We call on our members to keep the family of our chairman in prayers in this very difficult moment.

“As we mourn our beloved chairman, we also remember the families of all our members who have also passed away recently,” Udosen stated.

