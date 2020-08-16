APC Chieftain mourns Lanre Razaq, says Lagos, Nigeria has lost a great man

Kindly Share This Story:

A chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Amb. Abayomi Nurain Mumuni has expressed sadness over the death of Chief Lanre Razaq, saying that Lagos State, and indeed, Nigeria has lost a great man.

Chief Lanre Razaq, an elder statesman and member of the Governor’s Advisory Committee (GAC), passed on yesterday, August 15 in Lagos, after a brief illness at 74.

In a press release issued by his media aide, Rasheed Abubakar, Mumuni recalled the good old days with the late Chief Razaq, popularly known as KLM, at the All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP) in Lagos in the early 90s, describing him as ‘a wonderful man to the core’.

The statement read, “I received with great shock, the death of my uncle and a respected elder statesman and distinguished member of our great party, APC. Lagos and Epe in particular lost a great man. A grassroot politician to the core. My condolences to his family”.

Recalling, Mumuni said, “Chief Razaq was our governorship candidate in the ANPP in the 2003 general elections. We used to be very close. Whenever he contested for Lagos State Governorship, I was always gunning for Lagos Central Senatorial seat. We were always in the opposition back then with the likes of Bode Abdullahi, Oyebolu and the late Emi Abata. Those are the people with whom we rocked the boat in Lagos State without looking back.

“Though he didn’t achieve his dream of becoming governor of Lagos, which we all worked for during our days in the ANPP, he lived for the people. He empowered people around him and championed causes that made life easier for the people of Epe.

“During our time in ANPP, he used to be a good adviser to me and many other political proteges. He was full of wisdom and ideas. He was indeed a grassroot politician, bridge builder and good governance advocate.”

READ ALSO:

The one-time gubernatorial candidate of the defunct CPC noted that the late Bashorun of Epe-land was like an uncle who stood by him in his days of struggle, emphasising that he would be surely missed.

“KLM was a big brother and uncle to me. When he was alive during our struggle days, he always stood by me. He had always been a father and wonderful man to the core. For me, this is a personal loss. He will be surely missed. It was sad that he couldn’t clinch a political office for people to know how dutiful, responsible and accountable he was”.

Mumuni, who is also the Aare Jagunmade 1 of Lagos, said he was in a better position to discuss the legacies of the late political maverick having shared the same party (ANPP) with him for a long time before they parted ways. “He joined the ACN and I was with President Buhari at the CPC. We reunited again under the All Progressives Congress (APC)”.

He particularly condoled with Alhaji Gambo Magaji, former Chairman, Board of Trustees of ANPP, who he said was heartbroken when the news of KLM’s death hit the airwaves.

The security expert prayed to Allah to grant Chief Razaq eternal rest and forgive his shortcomings, while advising Nigerians to use whatever position they hold to better the lot of the people and ensure development as exemplified by the deceased.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: