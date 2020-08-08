Kindly Share This Story:

The leadership and members of All Progressives Congress, APC, in Delta State have been charged to participate in the forthcoming local government elections across the 25 council areas in the state.

Chief Rioborue Deniran gave the charge when he declared his intention to contest the Kokori Ward 11 seat.

Making the declaration in Kokori town, the aspirant said his candidature would strengthen the fortunes of the party at the forthcoming local government election in Delta State and promising that if elected, he would impact positively on the lives of his constituents.

He urged the leadership and members of the APC to show commitment by fielding candidates for the various wards in the local government elections to challenge Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

He used the opportunity to appeal to the electoral umpire, Delta State Independent Electoral Commission, DSIEC, for the Delta State local government election to be free and fair, so that citizens could be encouraged to participate in the election.

Deniran noted that the reason APC boycotted the 2018 local government election in Delta State was due to a loss of confidence in the objectivity and fair play of the electoral umpire.

For him, the election is a two-way contest that results in a win or loss and “if you win you run a good government and if you lose you embark on strong opposition to the party in government.”

