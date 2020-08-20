APBN holds seminar on capacity building for young professionals 

Kindly Share This Story:

The Association of Professional Bodies of Nigeria (APBN) has said it will hold a capacity building workshop in a bid to equip young professionals in the country.

The virtual seminar, according to a statement from the APBN is targeted at equipping young professionals in different fields with skills required to excel in their fields

The statement, which was signed by APBN President, Engr. Olumuyiwa Alade Ajibola, disclosed that the workshop will witness the appointment of a coordinating team for young professionals.

According to him, the event is a mentorship seminar for professionals less than age of 40 years to enable them take a leadership stage in the nearest future.

He said the seminar is intended, “To build the future leaders for the benefits of the nation at large. The programme is designed to influence the focus of young professionals to the ethics of their professions. Young professionals need proper guidance and mentoring as they are the future of our country.”

Experts such as the National Vice President, Nigerian Instititute of Town Planners (NITP) Toyin Ayinde, will make presentations during the virtual seminar, while Dr. Adesola Adeduntan, MD/CEO, First Bank of Nigeria Plc, is the keynote speaker

The APBN is the umbrella body of all professional bodies in Nigeria.

