Apapa traffic crises may linger till Dec 2020 — Presidential Team

…Says it has no control over situation

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

LATEST information from the Presidential Task Team, PTT, on Restoration of Law and Order in Apapa environment has indicated that sufficient relief on the traffic crises in the area would come in December 2020 when the reconstruction work is targeted for completion.

Meanwhile the PTT has declared that it has no control over the delay in transit ranging from three to six weeks for trucks to reach the ports from Mile-2, a distance of about 10 kilometres.

Vice Chairman of PTT, Kayode Opeifa, who made these disclosures during a media tour of the Apapa port environment also identified inefficiency and lack of proper coordination among stakeholders as the major issues affecting port and traffic in Apapa and its environs.

Commenting on the seemingly teething problems and challenges confronting residents and workers around Apapa axis, he said, “There is no problem on this axis of Apapa, what we have are issues. Some of the issues are that the construction is ongoing but a lot of transporters don’t have the information which their agencies, authorities owe them. They need to inform their clients and find a way to inform the public.

“This is because a lot of people are taking advantage of the happenings to extort their principals, drivers exploiting the managers; mangers exploiting the shippers, shippers exploiting me and you. So there is a need for information for the public to understand what’s going on here. Then the stakeholders should take ownership of the place.

“Terminal operators should be interested in how people access their terminals and not just attending to whoever they see. Transporters should be interested in the welfare of the drivers. The port management needs to be concerned with all the issues because somebody needs to tell them when the road will be closed and when they need to come, our job in PTT is to maintain the law and order by ensuring that only those who are asked to come are allowed to move on the road.

“Unfortunately, we are at the receiving end; everyone thinks we are the one deciding. No we are not. We only carry out order on restoration based on the directives of the operations of the port. But when that operation of the port has efficiency issue, it is a problem to the entire system. The contractor needs to gain access to certain places to do his work, the earlier the contractor gains access to where he needs to work, the better for the operation of the port. These are the issues.

“However, the ports must keep working too. We need the port managers to be more responsive in the overall scheme of things. We believe in few months time the Apapa area will take better shape for movements and port activities, and much more orderliness would be restored.”

Speaking on the transit park for trucks, Opeifa stated: “Regardless of restriction from construction site, from Mile 2 to major parts along the corridor, you can see you no longer see trucks from Mile 2 to Oshodi, and once the trucks move inside here, (Berger, Coconut area), they feel more relaxed in the port corridor.

“We have no control over how many hours they will spend before getting into the port which depends on port operations. If not for the construction work going on, the movement into the port should be faster. Many of the trucks you see don’t have any business at the port and if you ask them, they don’t even know they are not supposed to be on the road.

“We were sent by the Presidency to restore law and order and we have honestly, achieved that to a large extent. What I need at the ports now is the efficiency in all operations and there is need for proper definition of those who supposed to be at the port and not. Most of the issues around here come from one or two terminals out of 15 terminals. So those who are charged with the responsibility of regulating the port should be at their best efficiency.”

On the construction timeline, Opeifa noted that the contractor has done a fantastic work so far with the target to complete work between November and December, 2020.

“Opeifa stated: “Our job is to work pending the introduction of electronic call up system, earlier scheduled to commence in August 1, 2019, but a year after, we are not there yet. We believe by the time the road is completed and electronic call up system commences, in December, 2020, 80 per cent of restoration of order would have been achieved and we will see less of human disorderliness. Digitalisation will replace operations and we have to deal with less issues.”

