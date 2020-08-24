Anioma youths condemn cult clashes in Delta

Kindly Share This Story:

By Festus Ahon – Asaba

ANIOMA Youth Forum – Worldwide, AYF-W, has condemned the renewed violent clashes resulting in the gruesome killings of youths by rival cult groups in Asaba, and other parts of Delta State, urging the state government to redouble its security and youth empowerment efforts.

AYF-W, in a statement by it’s National Publicity Secretary, Comrade Ekwukwo Elvis, said it “notes with nostalgia that although and unfortunately, cult-related killings and other violent crimes have continued to rear its ugly head in Asaba for many years now, this latest one comes with more devastating consequences with lives already lost within a number of days which has left palpable fears and lost of hope in the minds of residents in Asaba metropolis.”

The statement noted that the cult clashes, if not curtailed immediately, “have shown signs of degenerating into what could at best be termed a massacre thereby forever leaving an indelible dent on the image of the state.

“Ironically, AYF-W is worried that the Youths who are supposed to grow into the leadership of today and tomorrow have allowed themselves to fall prey to the resistible temptations of killing their fellow youths, friends, and brothers at a time when they are supposed to be productively engaged in different economic activities for the growth and development of their immediate families, communities, State and the Nation at large owing to their engagements in nefarious activities that portend nothing but retrogression in every sense of it.

“These latest killings have only amplified the need for the State government to make improvements to whatever efforts aimed at tackling insecurity and violent crimes in the State.

“While we resist the temptation of pegging the ugly scenario on joblessness and idleness, the State State government must go beyond sloganeering and beautiful mantras by deliberately getting youths off the streets through empowerment and employments in different ways as a way to curb insecurity and criminality.

“The heightened insecurity in the State, especially in Asaba occasioned by the current cult war leaves much to be desired. It calls for greater concern especially when weighed against the backdrop that Asaba as the State capital hosts the top State security architecture and a huge presence of security men, yet the security agencies apparently appear to be playing a catch-up game behind these killing spree, instead of nipping it in the bud through topnotch intelligence gathering.

“We are therefore forced to ask that if Asaba could be mesmerised to this extent, what then is the fate of our people living outside Asaba where there is little or no security presence?

“We therefore strongly call on the Delta State Command of the Nigerian Police Force and other security agencies to deploy all necessary manpower and intelligence at their disposal to not only bring this madness against the sanctity of human lives to an end but also fish out all those involved and bring them to justice to serve as a deterrent to others who might be encouraged to take the same path in future if there is no visible sign of punishment for such crimes and criminality.

“AYF-W however, uses this medium to once again appeal to Nigerian Youths and Anioma Youths, in particular, to shun cultism and all forms of crimes and engage in activities that will promote brotherliness, growth, and development of the society. We also reiterate our unshaken resolve as a Youth Socio-Political group to continue championing for a peaceful and egalitarian society devoid of violent crimes and criminality.”

