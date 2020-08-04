Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Anambra monarch goes into hiding following alleged police harassment over murder

On 7:26 amIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

…We’re not aware of attempt to arrest anybody —Police

By Vincent Ujumadu

THE traditional ruler of Awba –Ofemili in Awka North local government area of Anambra State, Igwe Ezekwesili Maduagwuna has gone into hiding following alleged frequent attempts by the police to arrest him over allegation of masterminding the killing of some people in the area. . There was also an allegation that  he killed somebody when he was local government chairman of Awka North.

Maduagwuna, in a telephone interview with Vanguard said a large number of policemen swooped his community on Thursday to arrest him over the alleged killings.

An eye witness and an indigene of the community said  it was the old men and women that prevented the police from what he described as the unwarranted arrest of their Igwe, as the people insisted that their Monarch did not commit such an offence.

READ ALSO: 2023: North loves Igbo, will help Ndigbo become President — Arthur Eze

“The women barricaded the roads leading to our community which made the police to retreat,” he said.

The Anambra State Police Public Relations Officer, Mr. Haruna Mohammed, however, said he was not aware that some policemen tried to arrest anybody at Awba Ofemili on Thursday, assuring that he would find out the situation with the Divisional Police Officer, PDO, for the area.

Igwe Maduagwuna, who sounded worried on telephone said: “I have no hand in the death of anybody. Why are they after me? Governor Willie Obiano should set up a panel to find out the true situation of things in the area.

“I hereby challenge any person or group who alleged that 1, Igwe E.E. Maduagwu of Awba-Ofemili was dismissed from the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria, IPMAN, because of a murder case to come up with the proof of evidence.

“Presently, I am the chief whip of IPMAN in-charge of discipline and ethical behaviour in the association. I did not kill any person, neither was I dismissed from the IPMAN till date.

“Presently, five indigenes of Awba-Ofemili who were arrested in their respective houses in Awba-Ofemili over alleged offences committed within Awba-Ofemili are still being detained in the correctional center in Enugu State till date”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!