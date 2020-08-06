Anambra CP summons DPOs, others over rise in cultism

Kindly Share This Story:

The Commissioner of Police in Anambra, Mr. John Abang, has summoned all the Divisional Police Officers, DPOs, and Tactical Commanders to an emergency meeting, following an increase in cultism in the state.

Abang gave the directive in a statement by SP Haruna Mohammed, the command’s spokesman and made available to newsmen in Awka on Wednesday.

Following recent upsurge in cult activities in the state, the commissioner summoned an emergency meeting with Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers and tactical commanders at the state command headquarters.

He directed immediate and aggressive manhunt of perpetrators, including their sponsors in order to stem the tide of the menace.

According to him, the directives started yielding positive results as some notorious suspects have so far been arrested and are making useful statements about their levels of involvement.

The commissioner expressed the command’s determination in ensuring that criminals had no hiding place in the state no matter how highly placed they might be.

According to him, the command will not relent in the total clampdown on cultism and other heinous crimes in the state and will deal decisively with anyone apprehended in accordance with the law.

“Consequently, the command further assures the people of its commitments toward providing safety and security in the state.

“The command also urges parents and guardians to caution their children to refrain from cultism and other nefarious activities as anyone found wanting will face the full wrath of the law,” the commissioner said.

Abang, however, urged the public to utilise the following phone numbers in case of any emergency and to report suspicious persons for prompt response, please.

The numbers include Control room number – 07039194332; OPS Officer, CSP William Odumu 08036877447 and Officer-in-Charge of Special Anti-Robbery Squad, CSP Patrick Agbazue on 08112201345.

Other contacts are, Officer-in-Charge of the Federal Highway, CSP Ahmed Gaiya on 08039722267; and Officer-in-Charge of Safer Highway, SP Isa Kolo on 08039714969.

He further listed SP Appah Abraham, 08032771100, as the Officer-in-Charge of Operation Kpochakpi and Officer-in-Charge of Operation Udoka, SP Uche Exe on 08034011445.

He also released the contacts of the state’s Anti-Cult Commander, SP Uche Onyinaya, 07033778430 and that of the Command’s Spokesman, Haruna Mohammed on 08060970639 for information that will lead to the arrest of suspected cultists in the state.

