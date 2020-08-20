Anambra communities groan under effects of erosion

Kindly Share This Story:

By Vincent Ujumadu, Awka

With the current rainy season heightening the effects of gully erosion in most communities in Anambra State, the state House of Assembly has urged the state and federal governments to urgently direct relevant authorities to reduce the menace.

There are over 1000 active erosion sites in most of the 181 communities in the state, with some villages already submerged and the residents relocated to their neighbours.

For instance, the ravaging erosion at Umuabiama Village, Ajali in Orumba North local government area has forced the member representing the area in the House of Assembly, Mr Emeka Aforka to table a motion on the floor of the legislature under matters of urgent public importance.

According to Aforka, the gully erosion at Umuabiama had destroyed buildings and other property and rendered many occupants of the community homeless.

“The situation needs immediate action to safeguard life and property and people residing in the affected areas.

“It is worrisome that some buildings are already on the verge of being destroyed by the ravaging erosion. If no stringent measure is taken to check the menace, more villages will be washed away soon.

“Immediate intervention will also re-affirm the confidence of people of the communities in the government of the day.

“It is worrisome that erosion menace has been a reoccurring environmental problem in Anambra State, which has placed the state as the most affected in South East,” the lawmaker said.

The Deputy Speaker, Dr Paschal Agbodike, who presided at the plenary session, described the motion brought by his colleague as very apt.

He said: “Erosion has been ravaging everywhere in the state and I use this opportunity to call on the Federal Ministry of Environment and all the relevant federal agencies to come to the rescue of Anambra State.

“The federal government should support the Anambra State government in tackling the menace of erosion; it is too ravaging.’’

Vanguard

