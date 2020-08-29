Anambra at 29: We’ve not fared well – Okonkwo, PDP gov aspirant

Kindly Share This Story:

By Vincent Ujumadu

AS Anambra State marks 29 years of its creation, a governorship aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Dr. Obiora Okonkwo has said that there is still much to do, arguing that the state has not been developing as expected.

While paying tribute to those who pioneered the administration of the state at its takeoff, Okonkwo observed that no meaningful development has been achieved.

He said: “Roughly 10 years ago, Anambra was widely acclaimed as having the best intra state network of roads in the country. Today, very sadly, most of those roads have fallen into major disrepair due to abandonment and poor maintenance culture.

“Good roads, functional public hospitals, pipe born water, regular power supply, good public transportation, among others are just the basics any serious government should be able to provide its people.

“Today, very, unfortunately, our people have been so dehumanized by decades of poor governance that we now settle for crumbs from our governments. People of my generation grew up with such basic infrastructure, like decent public hospitals and pipe-borne water, even in the remotest villages, many of which survived the ravages of the civil war.

“I so often wonder how we got to this very low point in our public life of demanding too little from our governments; where the payment of salaries is now considered an achievement, despite the enormous amount of resources at their disposal.”

He said although no government could ever have enough resources to do everything, prudent management both in government and in personal lives demands getting priorities right.

He added: “Unfortunately, the pervasiveness of poor governance in Nigeria over several decades has given politics and politicians a very bad name. But we cannot continue to stay on the side lines and complain, otherwise, it will remain business as usual.

“It is time for decent people with vision and a strong moral compass to get into public office and help change the governance trajectory of not just Anambra state, but Nigeria at large.

“In the past 29 years, we have seen the best and the worst of our political leaders in Anambra State and as her 30th anniversary in 2021 coincides with governorship election, we should all rise and join hands together to reinvent, reinvigorate and revitalize her.

“If it is the will of God, and should my party, the PDP, find me worthy when the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) drops the writ, I plan to present myself, in unity with you, Anambra people to do the good work of rebuilding our dear state.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

