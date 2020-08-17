Anambra 2021: Zoning, prerogative of state chapter ― PDP

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA – The leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Sunday disclosed that any decision on zoning of elective offices at the state level remains the exclusive preserve of the State chapter as such falls under its regulatory purview and administrative prerogative as prescribed by the constitution of the party.

The party stated this at a press conference addressed by the spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan.

Addressing journalists at the event, Ologbondiyan said the leadership of the party recognized the current chairman of the Anambra state chapter, Sir Ndubisi Nwobu.

The party said: “The attention of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has been drawn to conflicting reports regarding its position on issues relating to the coming Anambra state governorship election.

“For the avoidance of doubts, the NWC wishes to state that any decision on zoning of elective offices at the state level remains the exclusive preserve of the State chapter as such falls under its regulatory purview and administrative prerogative as prescribed by the Constitution of the PDP.

“The NWC notes that Section 24(2) of the PDP Constitution is clear on the functions of the state chapters in party administration including identifying and resolving political, social and economic issues of concern in states.

“Our party also holds that it recognizes the current chairman of the Anambra state chapter as well as the structure of the party in the state.

“The NWC, therefore, urges all stakeholders in Anambra state to continue to work harmoniously for the overall success of our party in the state.”

Vanguard recalls that the South-East PDP Zonal Working Committee in a communiqué issued after its emergency meeting on July 3rd resolved that there would be no zoning in the upcoming Anambra governorship election.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: