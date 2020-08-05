Anambra 2021: IPAC yet to decide on zoning

Kindly Share This Story:

By Vincent Ujumadu- Awka

The Anambra State branch of the Inter-Party Advisory Council, IPAC, has said that it was yet to take a decision on the controversial issue of zoning of the 2021 governorship in the state.

The newly elected chairman of IPAC, in the state, Chief Uche Ugwuoji said after the inauguration of the new caretaker committee members in Awka that such a sensitive issue was not something that would be taken in a hurry.

According to him, as a body that strives for unity among the 18 –member registered political parties in the state, IPAC’s main concern at the moment was peaceful coexistence and ensuring that the politics of Anambra State was not polarized.

Ugwuoji said: “IPAC has not taken any position on zoning because we have not met to deliberate on the matter. For any decision to be taken, all the chairmen of the 18 registered political parties operating in the state and which constitute IPAC Anambra State will make inputs on the issue of zoning.

He said that as a united body, IPAC would carry everybody along, adding that any attempt to create division in the council would not be in the best interest of Anambra State.

He added: “The fact that we are not having serious thuggery, political bickering and in-fighting like in other states is because of the role IPAC plays in the politics of the state During elections we advise our members that politics is not a do or die affair and it has been working.”

The newly constituted members of the Anambra IPAC caretaker committee include Chief Uche Ugwuoji of Zenith Labour Party [ZLP] as chairman, Uzochukwu Eminent of African Democratic Congress [ADC] as Secretary, Matthias Ameke of the African Democratic Party (ADP) as Publicity Secretary and Emeka Ezeife of AAC as Youth Policy Advisor.

Others are Dr Webster Okonkwo of Social Democratic Party (SDP) as Organizing / Welfare Secretary, Sir Chris Chikelue of Peoples Democratic Party as Financial Secretary, and M. M. Aninwachukwu of Social Democratic Party (SDP) as Treasurer.

