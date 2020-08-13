An Ode to a Living Legend: An Opinion Poll from Well Meaning Citizens of Edo State

Kindly Share This Story:

A hero is someone, especially a man who has done something great and has achieved great things. But a legend is someone who creates unforgettable impressions of others, affect positively, the lives of the people, that are around and beyond them, and most importantly remembered by all for eternity.

Haven’t said these, there is only one name that comes to mind; Captain Idahosa Wells Okunbo. Also known as Captain Hosa is an explicit and exact replica of a living legend in all its entirety. A legend that has lived still lives and will continually live in our heart with his Goodwill,

distinctive values, hard work, consistency, and his very well known notable good achievements worthy of emulation. A legend who has a firm and charming personality and unwavering charisma has built for himself an enviable reputation, through hard work and dedication of over 30 years, a good name and not just that, but a force to be reckoned with both in the national and in the international level, with so much grace and poise, and of course the GOD FACTOR he applies, which in all, sums up I everything working in his favour. It is no wonder the Bible said, ” One with God is a majority.”

Captain Idahosa Wells Okunbo, is a ray of light to humanity in a world like this today, a patriotic citizen of Nigeria, the pride of the Edo people and a typical son of the soil of the people of Edo. A philanthropist extraordinaire, a peak of success, an embodiment of total excellence in every ramification, an incorruptible billionaire, and above all a large-hearted father to the younger generation.

God knew that someday a legend will emerge from Edo, so He personally and meticulously sculptured him as a generous man in form of an Angel to become prayer answered of everyone he comes across in his lifetime, not just within Edo, but to the world at large. Indeed we must admit that the presence of Captain Hosa in Edo state, can never be overemphasized.

The elderly praises and blesses him, the youth admire and look up to you, the children yearn to grow up one day and become just like him. A leading leader that leads by example and leaves visible footprints behind for the others to follow.

It is of most Paramount to say that, if humility had another name, then it is Captain Idahosa Wells okunbor. A man, who has very reason to not be humble, yet, chooses to be humble. Even though he is well seasoned and has a lot of political inclination, yet has not given any false hope thus far, instead he has impacted more than any of those “Rubus political positions”

Over time and again, Captain Hosa has shown to all, beyond every reasonable doubt, that being successful doesn’t mean being rich alone, but also being the best at what you do, with hard work, dedication and consistency as his watchword.

It is not far fetched to know that through his lifestyle, the youth of today have been re-assured that despite the mishaps going on lately, that one can still be genuine, stay on the right path and still be rich and successful, without resulting to any fraudulent schemes or fall prey to evil vices.

We can confidently attest to the fact that his source of wealth is one gotten from his multiple streams of ideas and sweat he has put into action. Working in an environment where lies, deceit, manipulations is typical, it is hard to find a man of integrity like him.

His office as a successful business mogul, It is not a mere happenstance but a sign of whom the Lord has blessed, no one can curse and that he has found favour in the sight of God.

There is a misconception that says that legends ought to be celebrated after their demise, but I unapologetically say that, without missing words, that Captin Idahosa Wells Okunbor, is a living legend of our time.

One that is worthy of celebration every single day, for projecting a healthy image of how much a true Nigerian should be, for opposing against injustice, for his swift ability to forgive mistakes made intentionally to dent his hard earn image.

A quality that only takes the heart of a good father that he possesses, which is unusually difficult to come by among other people of his timber and calibre.

It is with this fact that we have come to say that we all see what you are doing sir, it is our utmost prayer that the Good Lord will give you more strength and that all of the efforts you have put in, in all these years, will bring to you an unquantifiable reward which only God can commemorate you with and no man can protest.

WELL DONE SIR! WE SALUTE YOUR HARD WORK AND BRAVERY, WE APPRECIATE YOUR LOVE, WE CELEBRATE YOUR UNENDING VICTORY, WE RESPECT YOUR ACHIEVEMENTS AND MOST IMPORTANTLY WE DO NOT TAKE YOUR GENEROSITY FOR GRANTED.

