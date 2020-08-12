Amotekun: Criminals will no longer trouble our calm water — Akeredolu

Kindly Share This Story:

Thuggery will not be tolerated in the forthcoming election

Dayo Johnson – Akure

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State on Tuesday assured the people of the state that criminal elements will no longer trouble the relative peace enjoyed in the state with the take-off of the State Security Network Agency known as Amotekun Corps.

Akeredolu noted that with a workable synergy among the leadership of the security agencies and that of Amotekun, a water-tight strategy capable of arresting crimes even before they occur would be deployed.

He spoke in Akure at the Passing-Out Ceremony of 500 Pioneer Amotekun Corps Officers in the state.

Those in the second phase are presently undergoing training in the state capital.

Akeredolu recalled that when the Amotekun Corps was launched in Ibadan in January this year, many people felt he was putting his second term ambition on the line.

”And I told them, time and again, that my ambition is not worth the insecurities that our people are confronted with, where at some point, people were afraid of travelling out of the State.

“It was so horrible that marauders laid siege to the highways as well as in the farmlands waiting to kidnap or devour anyone insight.

“With the launch of the Amotekun, we resolved that it shall be no retreat, no surrender. We are not going to be intimidated or blackmailed.”

Akeredolu who expressed his readiness to champion the course of a better, safer, and prosperous society and country, said he was determined not to pay lip service to the constitutional role of government which is to seek the welfare and protection of the lives and property of the people.

”It is incontrovertible that the existing security framework is being overstretched and we had to devise a means of confronting the challenge of insecurity head-on.

“That was when the concept of Amotekun came up. As Yorubas, we are not known to surrender to our adversaries and if our forebears did not, we should not.

“On 4th March, this year, just two months after the launch of Amotekun in Ibadan, the Bill setting up the Corps was signed into law, after diligent and thorough work by the State House of Assembly. The import of this is that Amotekun Corps is now a legal entity not just the idea of an individual.

“As noted at the launch, it is not a parallel security structure to any of the security agencies.

“Rather, it is to complement what is on the ground so that together they can achieve the goal of a safer environment, conducive enough to encourage foreign investors and rid our State of all forms of crime and criminally-minded elements.

Akeredolu also reassured the people that the forthcoming election in the State would be very peaceful, adding that the state shall not tolerate any form of thuggery or criminality occasioned by-elections.

The Commander of the state Corps, Chief Ade Adeleye said that the personnel was trained in collaboration with experienced hands drawn from the various security agencies in the state.

Adeleye reiterated the corps resolved on zero-tolerance to the crime through robust intelligence sharing with security agencies to reduce the spate of criminality in the state.

The state chairman of the council of Obas, the Olugbo of Ugbo, Oba Frederick Akinruntan lauded the governor for his stance to see that the security outfit was not aborted at pregnancy.

Vanguard

