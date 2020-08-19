Amidst philanthropic gestures, Delta Central beckons on Emareyo

Kindly Share This Story:

AMIDST his philanthropic gestures in various areas of engagement, locals from his home senatorial district of Delta Central in Delta State, have beckoned on Chief Lawrence Emareyo to avail them the opportunity of representing them at the Red Chambers come 2023.

The appeal by the people mostly artisans, community leaders and the downtrodden spread across the eight local government areas of the district, is coming on the heels of the philanthropic gestures of Chief Emareyo whom they said has silently done a lot for them in his private capacity.

Chief Emareyo who is the chairman of Ibila empire and CEO Lawrence Emareyo foundation, had during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, donated palliatives to the poor and needy in communities in his Ughelli North local government area of Delta State.

He had also extended same to children in the area whom he feted with as part of activities to mark the 2020 Children’s Day saying, “we in Lawrence Emareyo Foundation is determined in leaving no child without education.”

Taking his humanitarian gestures out of the state, he last week extended his philanthropic gesture to the people of Edonwick Village in Eastern Obolo local government area of Akwa Ibom state where he donated mattresses and cash items to the people.

Speaking on why he decided to donate food items to the needy in the society, he said: “We had to make sure our people have something to eat.

“It is just Lawrence Emareyo Foundation’s little way of giving back to society. Love is what we stand for. We have to feed the hungry in the community. God is using us to do a lot to the poor and needy in Delta State.

“We can’t leave all to the government, as individuals and corporate companies we have to also do our own to make sure the world is a better place.”

Urging him to avail himself for service to the people of Delta Central senatorial district ahead of the 2023 general election, the people under the aegis of Delta Central for Emareyo, said they believe he will do well as a lawmaker.

The group in a statement signed by their leaders; Rufus Ajogbe, Maureen Iboyitie and five others stated that having done a lot for the needy and downtrodden within and outside Delta State, we believe he will be a shining star for quality representation for us.

