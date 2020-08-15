Breaking News
Translate

American investigators head to Lebanon to aid blast investigation

On 8:22 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

FBI investigators are set to arrive in Lebanon this weekend to help investigate the massive chemical blast in Beirut that killed nearly 200 and injured thousands.

Word of when the US team will be on the ground came from a top State Department official who visited the explosion site Saturday.

ALSO READ: Apple Music and Apple TV+ set to be bundled at a discount

After a tour with Lebanese Army officers, Undersecretary for Political Affairs David Hale called for a thorough and transparent investigation of the Aug. 4 explosion, the Associated Press reported.

“We really need to make sure that there is a thorough, transparent and credible investigation. I know that is what everyone is demanding,” Hale told reporters.

ALSO READ: Inter star Ashley Young opens up on move from Manchester United

Lebanon invited both the US and France to take part in the probe after tens of thousands took to Beirut’s streets last week to protest the government’s mishandling of the blast, which also left more than 300,000 homeless.

Over the past half-dozen years, the country’s customs, military, security agencies and judiciary had issued at least 10 warnings about the nearly 3,000 tons of ammonium nitrate, the AP reported, citing government documents that surfaced on social media.

NY Post

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!