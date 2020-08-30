Amended CAMA not threat to religion organizations — Frank Tietie

Human Rights Lawyer and Executive Director Citizens Advocacy for Social & Economic Rights (CASER), Mr Frank Tietie, has urged critics of the newly amended Company and Allied Matters Act (CAMA) not to lose sleep as the new law poses no threat to religious freedom.

Tietie in a statement to Vanguard maintained that despite the new law, any group of persons can still operate as a religious organization without registration as enshrined in the constitution.

It will be recalled that President Muhammadu Buhari had on Aug. 7, signed CAMA into law to facilitate the ease of doing business in the country.

But some religious bodies have since then kicked against the law, specifically, section 839, which empowers the Registrar to register or reject any religious group.

Although it was not compulsory to register religious bodies in Nigeria, Tietie is of the opinion that the newly amended law still provided an advantage in the areas of ”corporate personality and perpetual succession.”

He said, “Any group of persons, either Muslims, Christians, or traditionalists can operate legally without having to register with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC).

“That is a fundamental right of every Nigerian, which has the force of law that is fundamental to the existence of the country itself.

“However, the law provides for the optional, twin benefits of corporate personality and perpetual succession to any group who so wish, only on the condition of registration with CAC.”

The Human Rights lawyer, however, asserted that any group of persons, who decided to be registered, means such a group has submitted itself to be regulated by the law applicable to corporates bodies.

Vanguard News