Amechi salutes Senator Osakwe at 71

The Chairman of Tony Amechi Foundation, TAF, Engineer Tony Amechi, has felicitated with the Ochiosa 1 of Ndokwa nation, Chief (Senator) Patrick Osakwe, on the occasion of his 72nd birthday anniversary today, August 10, 2020, saying that the two term Senator has demonstrated in all intents and purposes that he is the father of Ndokwa politics.

In a statement released to newsmen on Tuesday, Amechi said the septugeniarian is living a life, worthy of emulation and as such will continue to be a role model to the younger generation.

According to the TAF founder, the distinguished senator and business mogul, is an entrepreneur of high repute, who’s reaches and bounds are well beyond political and ethnic affiliations.

“Senator Osakwe, as a lawmaker for the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” Amechi noted, “has contributed in no small measures to the lives of his people, his constituents and humanity in general.”

He noted that history will always be kind to the Senator, citing that as one of the astute personalities, who stood for the struggle for and realisation of the resource control struggle, posterity will never forget him and that Ndokwa nation is proud to have him as the pivotal of Ndokwa politics.

Amechi, who is the Managing Director of Liquefied Resources Limited, USA & Liquefied Resources Engineering & Production Limited, Nigeria, and Liquefied Resources SARL, Cameroon and also the CEO, TAJ Machinery Limited, Nigeria, Cameroon and USA, reminisce that he has always had very high regards for the Ndokwa entrepreneur cum politician as far back as his young age.

He recalled the superlative relationship between the high chief and his late grandfather, Chief Igba Onyenike, whom Chief Osakwe had a great relationship with.

He pointed out that based on the very high regards that existed between the duo and other personal reasons he has chosen to celebrate with the distinguished Senator on this auspicious occasion.

Engineer Amaechi, the Ndokwa-born investor in the Nigerian bitumen industry, in a glowing tribute to the Ndokwa-born former legislator said, the 72-year-old is maverick in character, leader of repute, quintessential and distinguished in all he does, adding that he exuded weird strength more in business than in politics, noting that there was a time when Chief Osakwe “Flash Pools”was a household name in the country, a medium he used to emancipate most Nigerians from the shackles of poverty.

He therefore prayed that the Almighty God grant the septuagenarian more days in the land of the living “because to us in Ndokwa land, he is the father we look up to. He has given us enough reason to honour and respect him as long as he he lives.”

“On behalf of the foundation and my humble family, we wish our amiable leader a happy birthday and many more years in good health,” Amechi said.

