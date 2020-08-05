Amechi felicitates with Omo-Agege at 57

Kindly Share This Story:

An industrialist, Engr. Tony Amechi, has congratulated the Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, family, political associates and friends on his 57th year birthday anniversary. Chief Omo-Agege clocked 57 on Monday, August 3rd.

This was contained in a congratulatory message by Engr Amechi, who described the Deputy Senate President as a strong character and a politician with the interest of the people of Nigeria at heart, noting that the Urhobo-born politician has paid his dues in Nigerian politics and has shown enormous capacity to lead the people of Niger Delta in general and Delta State in particular, into a new political reality.

In his words,Engr. Amechi, who is Managing Director of Liquefied Resources Limited, LRL, USA, noted that Chief Omo-Agege, since becoming the Deputy Senate President has drawn a map of a new dawn in the life of his constituents in what he described as “life changing” bill sponsored by the legislator, adding that it takes serious leadership to attain the feat he has achieved within a short while at the red chamber.

Engr. Amechi, who doubles as the CEO, TAJ Machinery Limited, Nigeria, Cameroon and USA noted that with leaders like Chief Omo-Agege in the saddle, people of Nigeria can be rest assured that the national ship will be anchored to safety as it concerns quality representation.

Celebrating Chief Omo-Agege, who he sees as an icon at 57, Engr. Amechi stated, cannot be less joyful because of his enormous contributions to humanity.

Vividly, Amechi noted, of recent was the giant stride of the lawmaker in the distribution of palliatives worth over N80million to his constituents during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown when the people suffered acute hunger and starvation and he was there to cushion the effects of the lockdown. All of these he stated, are the reasons God has decided to endow the Senator with long life and prosperity in good health which “we all wish him abundantly. ”

Where many failed, Amechi further stressed, that Chief Omo-Agege succeeded while he dared where many feared in all facets of life including his legal profession.

The Ndokwa-born founder of Tony Amechi Foundation, TAF, said: “All we pray for the Senator are: more success in his endeavours, superlative health, excellence and upliftment in his efforts at delivering quality services to humanity as he has been doing. We congratulate and rejoice with him.”

