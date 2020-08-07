Ambrose Alli inducted into Hall of Edo Pride

Kindly Share This Story:

By Agbonkhese Oboh

In their usual tradition and fashion of celebrating Edo indigenes, the fast-growing social media platform @edopride has inducted the first civilian governor of the defunct Bendel State, late Professor Ambrose Alli, into the prestigious Hall of Edo Pride.

According to the promoter of the Edo Pride platform, Mr. Kazeem Bello-Osagie, “the late Professor Ambrose Alli was a peacemaker, an Edo icon, highly revered by the Edo people, especially for the legacy he left behind in the educational sector, for the then Bendel State, where he served as a one-time, civilian governor.”

ALSO READ:

Bello-Osagie added that “the Hall of Edo Pride was introduced to say a big thank you to our heroes, both living and dead.

“The Hall of Edo Pride is for Edo indigenes and residents of Edo State, regardless of their state of origin.

“They have excelled in the chosen fields, impacting the Edo people, building and leaving behind lasting legacies.

“The prerequisites for selection for induction will be strictly on merit for this those who have lived a life of service.”

Other categories it introduced since inception, which has been well received, include Star of the Diaspora, Star banker of the Month, and Stunner of the Week.

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: