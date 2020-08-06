Ambassador Zubairu Dada visits ECOWAS headquarters over fire outbreak

Kindly Share This Story:

BY Victoria Ojeme

The Minister of State Foreign Affairs Ambassador Zubairu Dada has today visited the Headquarters of ECOWAS Commission, Abuja to sympathize with the regional body over the outbreak of fire in the second floor of the five storey building housing the Commission.

Received by the ECOWAS Commission President, Jean Claude Kassi-Brou, Ambassador Dada was taken round the areas affected by the fire.

In an interview with newsmen, the Minister expressed concern over the incident and called for an investigation to ascertain the cause of the outbreak and ways to avoid future occurrence.

He commended the efforts of fire fighters whose intervention minimized the damages caused by the fire outbreak.

The President of the ECOWAS Commission, Mr Jean-Claude Kassi-Brou who also spoke with the newsmen said the cause of the fire outbreak was yet to be ascertained.

He however promised that a team of experts would carry out an investigation to know the actual cause of the incident.

Mr Kassi-Brou said the outbreak only affected second floor of the building and has not in any way slow down the activities of the Commission.

Vanguard

