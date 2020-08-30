Amazon.com Inc said on Friday it had ordered 1,800 electric vans from Mercedes-Benz for its European delivery fleet, as part of the online retailer’s plans to run a carbon-neutral business by 2040.
A majority of the electric vehicles from Daimler AG’s car and vans division will go into service this year, the company said, adding that it had ordered 1,200 of Mercedes-Benz’s larger eSprinter models and 600 of the midsize eVitos.
The order is the largest for Mercedes-Benz’s electric vehicles to date and includes 800 vans for Germany and 500 for the United Kingdom.
It is dwarfed, however, by Amazon’s recent order for 100,000 electric delivery vans from Rivian Automotive LLC, a startup it has invested in.
Amazon Chief Executive Jeff Bezos said in a statement the Daimler agreement was part of the retailer’s “journey to build the most sustainable transportation fleet in the world.”
Mercedes-Benz on Friday joined The Climate Pledge, started by Amazon last year, which calls on signatories to be net-zero carbon across their businesses by 2040. The automaker has previously said it was aiming to have a carbon-neutral fleet by 2039.
