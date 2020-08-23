AMAC vows to fast track agricultural development

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chris Ochayi

The Abuja Municipal Area Council AMAC has reiterated it’s commitment towards the development of agriculture in the Area Council.

Supervisory Councillor for Agriculture and Natural Resources, Hon Sarki Yunusa, gave this assurance at a media parley organised by AMAC Media team tagged “Speak Up” over the weekend.

Yunusa stressed the commitment of the Council under the leadership of Hon. Abdullahi Adamu Candido to moving the Agriculture sector forward in the Council, saying throughout his experience as appointee since 2004, he has never seen these achievements.

According to him: “in my stay as an appointee since 2004, I must applaud the Executive Chairman for these giant strides the Council has never recorded before.”

He noted that the 100 hectares Demonstration farm acquired by the present administration at Gwagwalada which was first of its kind was aimed to cultivate large and sufficient foods in the Area Council.

He disclosed further that the Council has also acquired more lands at Ketti and Tunga-Madaki for the take off of CBN Agricultural Accelerated Mechanised farming.

He, however, commended Candido for recording these unprecedented achievements within the space of four years, some of them are:- provision of two trailers of fertilizer to the AMAC farmers every year; four brand of new tractors for hiring to AMAC farmers and building of new veterinary clinic at Apo with availability of PPR and dog vaccines.

The Council, according to him, has also renovated slaughter houses at Karmo, Kabusa and Waru with the building of the new one in Karshi.

These, among other projects done, he said would turn around the fortune of agriculture sector in AMAC for better.

