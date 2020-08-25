Kindly Share This Story:

By Bashir Bello – Kano

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons, NAPTIP, says four persons indicted in connection with alleged selling of a one-year-old baby from Kano to Imo state have been granted bail.

The NAPTIP Zonal Commander in Kano, Shehu Umar, who confirmed this to Vanguard on Monday said the case was involving a female suspect who was alleged to have sold off the baby in Imo state.

Umar said upon investigation of the suspected woman she indicted the village head and Hisbah Commander and others who were invited the command for investigation.

According to him, “the matter was referred to us by Hisbah corp of a woman suspect who took a baby to Imo State and returned back alone.

“When we started the investigation we discovered that the woman got the baby from the Hisbah Commander and village head.

“We also discovered that the baby in question was left in Imo.

“We gave them some days to return the baby.

“The village head, Hisbah Commander, husband of the woman suspect, the woman who brought the baby from Imo were interviewed after which they were released on bail.

“Investigation is still ongoing,” the Zonal Commander said.

