Alleged rape: Court remands man pending legal advice

Court sentences man to 25 years imprisonment for raping 11-year-old girlAn Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday ordered that a 34-year-old man, Enyiofem Ettah, who allegedly raped a 20-year-old girl, be remanded in Kirikiri correctional facility, pending legal advice.

The police charged Ettah, who resides at No. 20 Onick St., Afromedia, Okokomaiko, Lagos, with rape.

Chief Magistrate Peter Nwaka, who did not take the plea of Ettah, ordered the police to return the case file to the Lagos Director of Public Prosecutions for legal advice.

Nwaka adjourned the case until Sept. 30, for mention.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, ASP Benson Emuerhi, told the court that Ettah committed the offence on May 27, at 11p.m at his residence.

Emuerhi said the offence contravened the provisions of Section 260 of the Criminal Law of Lagos, 2015.

The Section 250 stipulates life imprisonment for rape. (NAN)

