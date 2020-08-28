Alleged N300M LG Diversion: Kwara commissioner resigns post

Kindly Share This Story:

By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

Kwara State Commissioner for Special Duties, Hajia Aisha Ahman Pategi, resigned from the cabinet of Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq with immediate effect following the alleged irreconcilable crisis over alleged diversion of N300M local government funds.

Confirming the resignation, Spokesman of the government and Commissioner for Communications, Harriet Afolabi-Oshatimehin in a statement wishes her the best in her future endeavour.

The statement reads,” the government has received the resignation of Hon. Aishah Ahman-Pategi who was Commissioner for Special Duties.

“The government accepts same, and wishes her the best in her future endeavours.”

Hajia Pategi was a former commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy affairs when the crisis broke out before she was moved to Special Duties by the governor following the altercation that ensued between her and her counterpart in the Ministry of Finance, Mrs Florence Oyeyemi over the alleged monthly diversion of the local government funds without due process.

According to her letter of resignation and addressed to the governor, dated Friday 28th August 2020, obtained by journalists in Ilorin yesterday and signed personally by her said, “I, Aisha Ahman Pategi, the outgoing Hon. Commissioner for Special Duties, effective from today, Friday 28th August 2020, humbly wish to formally announce my resignation from the cabinet of His Excellency, Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq.

“I wish to thank God Almighty for giving me the grace and opportunity to serve as Commissioner for Local Government and now exiting as Commissioner for Special Duties, serving my fellow Kwarans and representing Pategi Local Government in our drive to better the lot of Kwarans”.

The letter added, “Life is in phases and I’m bold to say that having journeyed the political terrain with His Excellency, Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, now is the time for me to leave and focus on new ideals.

“Going forward, my interest in Community Service and Grassroots’ Development will continue.

“Once again, I would like to thank Almighty Allah, the People of Patigi, Kwarans, our dear party APC and most of all, His Excellency for bringing me into politics. May Allah reward him and continue to be his guide as he pilots the affairs of our dear State. God bless Pategi, Kwara and Nigeria. With love and gratitude to All”.

Already, the state governor, Alhaji AbdulRazaq had set up a commission of inquiry headed by retired Justice Matthew Adewara to look into the alleged diversion of the N300m local government councils funds.

Various stakeholders in the local government administration in the state have appeared before the panel and made submissions that no funds is diverted as being allegedly raised in certain quarters in the state.

Also, the chairman of the panel, which is still ongoing, Justice Adewara has decried the non-submission of the memorandum by the people of the state to the panel.

