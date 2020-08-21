Allegation of Governor sponsoring Boko Haram: Police summon Mailafia to Abuja

Kindly Share This Story:

By Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

Indications emerged on Friday that the Federal Intelligence Bureau of (FIB), of the Nigeria Police Force, has invited former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Dr Obadiah Mailafia, to its Abuja office on Monday for interrogation

A source told Vanguard that Obadiah’s invitation is not unconnected with his allegations in a Radio station stating that a serving Governor of one of the Northern states is a sponsor of Boko Haram.

The Police investigation is coming even after the Department of State Security had twice invited and interrogated the former CBN deputy governor on the allegations.

Mr Mailafia, the Presidential Candidate of the African Democratic Congress in the last general election, said he got the information from repentant former Boko Haram fighters.

The source said the invitation letter addressed to Mailafia to report to the Police, did not categorically state the reason for the summons.

The letter was signed by the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Admin) Umar Sanda, on behalf of the Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Force Criminal Investigation Department, Abuja.

According to the letter of invitation with reference number 3000/X/FHQ/ABJ/VOl.245/8 dated August 20, 2020, the police asked Mailafia to be at the Force Criminal Investigation Department Complex, Garki Area 10, on Monday, August 24, 2020, by 11 am.

Titled, ‘Re: Investigation Activities, Police Investigation’, and marked ‘confidential’, it said, “We wish to inform you that this office is investigating a case in which your name featured prominently.

“In light of the above, you are invited to in an interview with the Deputy Inspector-General of Police, FCID Abuja, through the undersigned on Monday, August 24, 2020, by 11 am at Room 407, 3rd Floor, FCID Complex, Area 10, Abuja.

“Accept the assurances of the Deputy Inspector-General of Police, FCID.”

A Police source who confirmed the invitation said Mailafia is to report to the Force Intelligence Bureau.

