ALGON’s IMC petitions IGP, EFCC over alleged impersonation, embezzlement

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dirisu Yakubu

The Interim Management Committee, IMC, of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria, ALGON, has petitioned Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu over alleged criminal conspiracy and impersonation against the association.

Chairman of the IMC, Mr Abdullahi Maje, also petitioned the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, over alleged financial recklessness by the past administration chaired by Hon. Kolade David.

It would be recalled that last week, the General Assembly of ALGON, which is the highest decision-making organ of the association, inaugurated a seven-member of IMC, headed by the Chairman, Suleja Local Government Area (Niger State), Shuaibu Maje, to lead the association for the next six months.

ALSO READ:

Vanguard recalls that the General Assembly had on May 30, 2020, during its extra-ordinary virtual meeting, resolved to set up the interim management committee to take over the affairs of the association following the leadership tussle that had engulfed ALGON for quite some times now.

It said the approval for the constitution of the committee was necessary due to comatose status and conflicts among members of the association for the past eight months.

However, the petition dated 3rd August 2020, a copy of which was obtained by our correspondent was responded to by the IGP through his Principal Staff Officer, DCP Idowu Owohunwa, assuring the association of thorough investigation into the matter.

Maje prayed the police chief and the anti-graft agency to save the association from “destructions being perpetrated by some persons.”

“Since coming to office as Chairman of the IMC, we have been inundated with mind-boggling fraudulent activities allegedly perpetrated by the above-named person in concert with other persons.

“The referenced infractions against ALGON are being called to questions by some public-spirited organisations,” the petition read in part.

Earlier, the Coalition Against Corruption Initiative (CACI) had also petitioned EFCC and other anti-graft agencies, stressing that it was “in possession of hard-facts and documents showing a number of financial wrongdoings by the association.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: