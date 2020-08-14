Alexander-Arnold clinches PL Young Player award after stellar season

Kindly Share This Story:

Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold has seen off competition from a trio of Manchester United players to be crowned the Premier League’s Young Player of the Season.

The 21-year-old scored four goals and set up 13 more in a brilliant 2019-20 campaign that saw Liverpool end their 30-year wait for top-flight success.

Alexander-Arnold also helped the champions keep 12 clean sheets and saw off competition from United’s Mason Greenwood, Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford for the award.

Chelsea pair Christian Pulisic and Mason Mount were also nominated for the inaugural prize, as was Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish and Sheffield United loanee Dean Henderson.

The award is for players who were aged 23 or under at the start of the 2019-20 season and is voted for by fans.

Alexander-Arnold is also in contention to win the Premier League Player of the Season accolade, along with team-mates Jordan Henderson and Sadio Mane, as well as Kevin De Bruyne, Jamie Vardy, Nick Pope and Danny Ings.

