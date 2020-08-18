Aladja PDP endorses Udu LGA Boss for Second Term

Kindly Share This Story:

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) members in ward 10 Aladja in Udu Local Government Area of Delta State has endorsed the candidacy of the incumbent Chairman of Udu Local Government Council Hon Chief Jite Brown (JP) for a second term.

The motion for the Udu Council Boss second term and vote of confidence on Delta State Governor was moved by a former Youth Leader of the party at Local Government level, Mr. Olori Aggreh, and was seconded by Mrs. Judith Ugen, immediate past PDP woman leader Aladja.

According to Aggreh, peace is a panacea for sustainable development. He further stated that the Hon. Chief Jite’s led administration has brought relative peace to Udu, which is exemplified by the donation of a vehicle to the Udu Central Vigillantee by the Udu Council Boss to further strengthen the already existing peace in the Local Government Council.

Aggreh who lauded the Council Chairman for his developmental strides in Udu revealed that the Hon. Chief Jite’s administration witnessed for the first time the commissioning of state government completed projects in Udu since the return of democracy in the year 1999.

The vote of confidence on the Delta State Governor was as a result of his laudable projects in Udu including the Aladja Market Road project, the Ovwian NBTC Road project, Ekete Inland Road project, paying of electricity bills of Aladja Community and Ogbe-Ijoh Communities, the appointment of Udu sons and daughters among others.

While receiving some decampees from APC of ward 10 Aladja, the PDP Chairman, Udu Local Government Council Hon. Evangelist David Siloko thanked the decampees for making up their minds to come over to the biggest political party in Nigeria as he assured them that they will be treated equally like an old card-carrying member of the party. The decampees were: Mr. Saturday Okwa, Comr. Monday Ajife, Mr. Lugard Ayoro, Mr. Erugba among others.

The Chairman of Udu Local Government Hon. Chief Jite Brown while thanking members of PDP in his country home for the endorsement and the vote of confidence passed on Governor Ifeanyi Okowa thanked members of the People’s Democratic Party(PDP ward 10 Aladja for their support to the party as he assured them of better days ahead.

On his part, the PDP Chairman ward 10 Aladja, Mr. Anthony Owhe who thanked Hon. Chief Jite for donating land for the Party’s Secretariat to be built lauded all and sundry for attending the general meeting.

It would be recalled that the Executive Chairman of Udu Local Government Council Hon Chief Jite has also been endorsed to run for the second term by various Wards in Udu Local Government including ward 1, 4 among others.

