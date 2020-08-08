Al-Qaeda penetration alert: FG appeals to developed nations on needed platforms

Kindly Share This Story:

The Federal Government has appealed to developed nations to make available the requested platforms it needs to effectively prosecute the war against terrorism and insurgency.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, made the appeal on Friday when he featured on a TVC live programme, “This Morning” in Abuja.

The minister was reacting to the recent alarm raised by the U.S that the insurgent group, Al-Qaeda, had started penetrating the North-Western part of the country.

The minister said the Federal Government had always been alive to its responsibilities in securing the country, adding that security remained the topmost priority of the administration.

He said the developed nations should assist the country in the war against insurgency and terrorism by providing the relevant platforms needed.

“For instance, for more than two years, we have been waiting for certain platforms from certain countries which they have refused to supply to us.

“Even, some countries have refused to give us maintenance on existing platforms.

“Fighting terrorism is a global issue and should be global joint efforts,” he said.

The minister added: “As much as we are committed to fight terrorism, we also need the support of the developed countries to release to us some platforms that will make our fight more efficient.

“It must be noted that we are not asking them to give us these platforms for free.

“As a matter of fact, in many cases, some of them have simply refused to even sell to us for whatever reasons.

“Therefore, you cannot at one hand refuse to sell to us effective platforms to fight terrorism and at the same time accuse us of allowing terrorism to run down the continent.”

The U.S had warned that violent extremist organisations were seizing on Africa’s ineffective maintenance of the coronavirus pandemic to advance their goals in vulnerable societies in Nigeria and other African countries.

The Head of US Special Operations Command, Africa, Maj.-Gen. Dagvin Anderson, gave the warning during a zoom video conference with newsmen

He said Al-Qaeda had launched a deliberate campaign to expand its reach and expanding to other parts of West Africa.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: