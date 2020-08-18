Akwa Ibom tasks contractors on quality job delivery

Kindly Share This Story:

By Harris Emanuel, Uyo

Akwa Ibom State government has tasked contractors on quality and timely delivery of different projects of government in the state.

Commissioner for Works and Fire Service, Prof. Eno Ibanga, gave the marching order when he interacted with all contractors handling various projects in the state, explaining that the State Governor, Mr Udom Emmanuel, is expected to inaugurate some projects to celebrate 33 years of the creation of Akwa Ibom.

The Commissioner noted that the government would not relent in its efforts at ensuring that projects were delivered according to specifications.

“We are going to be very strict with supervision. As a Ministry, we have noticed that some people were overburdened with too many projects and we are going to distribute some of them so we can have proper supervision, be on-site to monitor the work done by the various contractors”, he said.

He appealed to them to be consistent with the quality of the job, cautioning against doing anything that would bring disrepute to the government and stressed that service to the state should be their watchword.

While noting that the jobs were given to them based on their competence and track-record, Prof. Ibanga charged them to work to protect the integrity of their various contracting firms.

The Commissioner, who said that the essence of the meeting was to get feedback from the contractors, harped on the synergy between the Ministry and contractors and enjoined them to cooperate with staff of the Ministry assigned to monitor the different projects.

He regretted the non-functionality of traffic signal lights in some parts of the state and assured that the problems would be resolved before the end of the week.

Setting the tone for the meeting, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, John Itiat, an Engineer commended the contractors on the excellent job they have done so far, acknowledging, however, that while some of them have performed magnificently, others were yet to meet expectations of government.

He expressed the conviction that the meeting would propel them to put in their best in order to deliver a successful Completion Agenda of the State Administration.

The interactive session afforded the contractors an opportunity to point out militating factors against their performance while the Commissioner promised to look at the challenges and chart a way forward.

Highlight of the meeting was the distribution of copies of the spreadsheet to the contractors, to provide a proper account of the state of each project.

