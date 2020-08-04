Kindly Share This Story:

As Emmanuel drops 5 Commissioners

By Chioma Onuegbu – Uyo

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Akwa Ibom State Council, has hailed the appointment of Mr. Ini Ememobong as the new Commissioner for Information & Strategy in the State.

Ememobong was former State Publicity Secretary of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

In a statement signed by the State Chairman Comrade Amos Etuk and State Secretary Comrade Dominic Akpan yesterday, the union expressed the belief that Ememobong’s new appointment would forge a stronger content of ideologies, values, and partnership in building better perspectives towards the development of the State.

The statement reads, “The Nigeria Union of Journalists, Akwa Ibom State Council, warmly congratulates the new members of the State Executive Council for being found worthy as team players in the Completion Agenda of His Excellency, Governor Udom Emmanuel.

“The NUJ is particularly excited about the appointment of Comrade Ini Ememobong as the Honourable Commissioner, Ministry of Information & Strategy.

“He has been a true friend, partner, and ally of the Union over the years, and we believe this new appointment will forge a stronger content of ideologies, values, and partnership in building better perspectives towards the development of the State.

“His appointment is well-deserved and we welcome him to the saddle wholeheartedly, especially as we mark the first anniversary of this leadership”

According to the statement, the union noted that the choice of the eight new members of the State Executive Council was clear confidence in their capacity and moral compass to bring new ideas into the leadership and governance principles.

The union thanked Governor Udom Emmanuel for appointing its Grand Patron, Mr. Ephraim Inyang-eyen, and immediate past Commissioner for Works as the Chief of Staff, stressing, “We are proud of his dedication to the service of our dear State.

“We urge all the new State Executive Council members not to betray the conviction of the Governor and the unquantified goodwill of Akwa Ibom people on them in the discharge of their duties. Be rest assured of our sustained support in all your schedules”

Other new members of the State EXCO and their assigned portfolios are Professor Eno Ibanga, Commissioner for Works and fire Service, Mr. Frank Archibong, Commissioner for Local Government & Chieftaincy Affairs, Dr (Ms) Ini Adiakpan, Commissioner for Women Affairs & Social Welfare, Mrs. Enobong Mbobo Commissioner for Education; Dr. Imo Moffat, Commissioner for Science & Technology, Mr. Amanam Nkanga, Special Adviser, Bureau of Political & Social Re-orientation.

READ ALSO: APC withdraws from local government polls in Akwa Ibom

Five Commissioners dropped following the cabinet reshuffle includes Dr. Dominic Ukpong,(Health) Professor Nse Essien (Education); Mr. Ephraim Inyang-eyen (Works), Mr. Ekong Sampson (Environment & Petroleum Resources) and Mr. Iniobong Essien former Commissioner for Science & Technology

Meanwhile, Ephraim Inyang-Eyen is now serving as the Chief of Staff (CoS) to the governor while Dr. Dominic Ukpong and Professor Nse Essien have been recently appointed as honorary Special Adviser on Health Matters, and Vice-Chancellor of Akwa Ibom State University (AKSU) respectively.

The former Commissioner for Information & Strategy, Mr. Charles Udoh was moved to the Ministry of Environment & Petroleum resources, while Dr. Glory Edet, Commissioner for Women and Social Welfare was moved to the ministry of Agriculture which she had run on the part-time capacity for two years.

And members of the State Executive Council who retained their portfolios are Mr. Akan Okon Commissioner for Economic Development & Ibom Deep seaport, Arc Ime Okon Ekpo Commissioner, Lands & Water Resources, Mr. Uwemedimo Nwoko, Commissioner of Justice and Attorney General; Sir Monday Uko, Commissioner for Youths & Sports, Mr. Linus Nkan Commissioner for Finance.

Others are Mr. Okpolupm Ette, Commissioner for Special Duties, Mr. Raphael Bassey Commissioner for Housing, Prince Ukpong Akpabio, Commissioner for Trade & Industries; Chief Uno Etim Uno, Commissioner of Transport & Solid Minerals, and Orman Esin Commissioner for Culture & Tourism.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: