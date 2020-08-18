Akwa Ibom LG polls: PDP rakes in N500m from sale of forms

Kindly Share This Story:

***as protests trial screening of aspirants

By Harris Emanuel

Uyo — Akwa Ibom State chapter of People’s Democratic Party (PDP), has raked in well over N500million from the sale of forms to aspirants on its platform for the forthcoming local government polls.

The poll is billed for October 31, according to the State Independent Electoral Commission.

Vanguard checks show that no fewer than 70 chairmanship and 450 councillorship aspirants bought the party forms to vie for the various offices.

The state comprises 368 wards spread across 31 local government areas.

The party has so far concluded the screening of the over 500 aspirants with the primaries slated on Wednesday 19 for Councillors and Saturday for Chairmen respectively.

State Chairman of the party, Udo Ekpeyong had enjoined the screening committee to promote the ideals of the party including internal democracy, but the screening exercise is already generating controversies and attracting protests from aspirants who feel they were unjustly screened out of the contest.

Some of the aspirants on Tuesday thronged the party’s Secretariat at Atan Offot to register their grievances.

As aspirant from Mbo who spoke on condition of anonymity accused the party hierarchy and stakeholders of unfairness in the process.

“The process in my local government area was a complete sham. It is appalling and it negates the ideals of the party. The question is, what indices did they adopt to clear the incumbent Chairman who has a woeful performance in three years in office? Does it mean that the party support and encourage incompetency and bad administration?

” It would have been better we all go to the polls and lose than to hand the sole ticket to the Chairman who has performed poorly in three years.”

Reacting, the State Publicity Secretary, Borono Bassey, said the party was poised to address all complaints arising from the screening.

Bassey said, “They were here and the Chairman told that every complaint will be listened to and addressed and that the party will ensure fairness in the process.

“As we speak, the Appeal panel is sitting and if they have genuine complaint, they should appear before the panel and ventilate such grievances, and the party will address them.”

