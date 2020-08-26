Akwa Ibom govt resolves to formally open Dakkada Luxury estate

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chioma Onuegbu – Uyo

Akwa Ibom State government has resolved to expedite action to formally open the Dakkada Luxury estate designed to offer a world-class residence to high net worth people.

The Commissioner for Information and Strategy Mr Ini Ememobong disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen yesterday in Uyo

Ememobong stressed that decision to expedite action over the luxury estate was taken during the State Executive Council meeting held on Tuesday at the EXCO Chambers of the Governor’s Office, Uyo.

He listed other decisions taken at the meeting to include the establishment of an audit service commission and the need to activate a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model for the Ibom Hotels and Golf Resort soon.

Ememobong stated, “The meeting of the Executive Council of Akwa Ibom State Government held today, Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at the EXCO Chambers of the Governor’s Office, Uyo.

“The meeting which was presided over by His Excellency the Governor, Mr Udom Emmanuel, had in attendance the Deputy Governor, Secretary to the State Government, (SSG), the Chief of Staff, Honourable Commissioners and Special Advisers.

“And after exhaustive deliberations, Council resolved that a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) management model for Ibom Hotels and Golf Resort be activated soon. This decision was reached after the full-year report of the facility was submitted by the Acting General Manager.

“The Council also resolved that action be expedited to formally open the Dakkada Luxury estate. This low-density estate is designed to offer a world-class residence to high net worth people.

“The State Executive Council agreed that the establishment of an audit service commission is critical for increased transparency in public finance management. The Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice was, therefore, directed to take urgent steps to activate its establishment.

“Approval was given to the state policy on gender equity, as presented by the Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Welfare. This policy is to deepen the inclusion and participation of women in critical areas of governance and other aspects of engagements”

Ememobong who further stated that the attainment of gender equity must remain a target for persons in public and private service.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

