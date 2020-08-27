Akwa Ibom government raises alarm over COVID-19 palliatives fraud

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chioma Onuegbu – Uyo

Akwa Ibom State government has raised the alarm over the activities of some individuals going about demanding bank details from members of the public under the guise of sharing COVID-19 palliatives.

The Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Ini Ememobong, who raised the alarm in a statement made available to Vanguard in Uyo, stated that any further palliative from Government shall be appropriately channelled.

He, therefore, urged the citizens and residents to ignore text messages or calls promising to give them palliatives, and warned the perpetrators of to desist forthwith.

His words, “The attention of the State Government has been drawn to complaints by members of the public over phone calls/ text messages demanding for their bank details under the guise of sharing COVID-19 palliatives.

“By this release, Government cautions citizens and residents against entertaining such calls/messages from unscrupulous individuals whose sole aim is to defraud unsuspecting members of the public.

“Government assures Akwa Ibom people that their interests will always remain paramount and that any further palliative from Government shall be appropriately channelled.

“Perpetrators of this act are hereby warned to desist forthwith as Government will not hesitate to unleash the full wrath of the law on them”

In a separate development, the State image-maker expressed sadness over the demise of late Mr Parchi Umoh a former commissioner for information in the state during the administration of governor Obong Victor Attah.

Ememobong who led other top staff of his ministry including the Permanent Secretary on a condolence visit to the residence of the deceased at Ikot Ambang, Ibiono Ibom Local Government Area, sympathised with the family for their loss.

He described the death of Parchi Umoh as a great loss to the Ministry of Information and Strategy and to Akwa Ibom State as a whole and prayed God to give the bereaved family the fortitude to bear his demise.

Responding, wife of the deceased, Mrs Affiong Umoh appreciated the Commissioner and his team for making out time to commiserate with her family.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story: