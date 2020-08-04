Akin Alabi unveils fashion design training and business support program

Kindly Share This Story:

The lawmaker representing Egbeda/Ona Ara Federal constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Akin Alabi has unveiled a training and empowerment program for fashion designers in his constituency, the two day training program will be held on Wednesday and Thursday, 5th and 6th of August, at Champion School, Katoya Bust stop, Opposite Nigerian Breweries plc, Ibadan Oyo state.

READ ALSO:

The training program to be facilitated by the C.EO of Tiannah Styling, Ms Toyin Lawani will involve hundreds of participants from both Egeda and Ona-Ara Federal, the beneficiaries will be trained in global competitiveness, formal business set up, marketing, collection creation, fabric and raw material sourcing and trend predictions to help them build life long skills.

In fulfilling his promise of human capital development for Egbeda and Ona Ara Residents, Hon. Alabi has declared that each beneficiary will receive fashion design equipment and a grant to start business or to support existing ones.

This intervention project will complement other programs like the women empowerment scheme, community support program, Better Call AKin, Infrastructure and security funds for Egbeda/Ona Ara.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: