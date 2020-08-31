Kindly Share This Story:

By Dayo Johnson

THE estranged former Ondo state Secretary to the State Government (SSG) Hon. Ifedayo Abegunde who resigned from the Governor Rotimi Akeredolu administration barely two months ago has returned to support his reelection bid.

Abegunde who resigned as the SSG in June pitched his tent with another governorship aspirant, Dr Segun Abraham.

In what looked like a miscalculation, immediately Abegunde resigned, Dr Abraham withdrew from the governorship primary and backed Akeredolu second term bid.

The former SSG again moved to support another governorship aspirant, Olayide Adelami who failed to collect the nomination form of the party.

Adelami then defected to the African Democratic Congress ADC leaving Abegunde in limbo.

Reports had it that two governorship aspirants Chief Olusola Oke and Dr Abraham pleaded with Akeredolu to forgive Abegunde and take him back into the APC fold.

Consequently, Abegunde showed up at the government house on Sunday and met privately with the governor.

Another estranged politician who is a former commissioner for Special Duties, Femi Adekanbi also met with Akeredolu to settle their differences.

Governor Akeredolu aides confirmed that the former SSG has returned and ready to support the second term reelection bid of the governor.

”Yes, Abegunde was with the Governor Sunday evening. They have settled their differences. From now on, he will be working with other APC faithful to ensure the victory of the APC and Akeredolu in the forthcoming election”

** Abegunde reasons for resigning two months ago

Recall that Abegunde had opened a can of worms in the governor Rotimi Akeredolu three and half year administration.

Although he later retracted it, Abegunde had alleged that Akeredolu did not win the 2016 governorship election but was rigged for him.

Featuring on a Private Radio personality program hours after resigning Abegunde alleged the governor awards all contracts to his wife Betty, son, Babajide and inlaw.

Abegunde said that he resigned because he was maltreated by the governor.

He described as unbearable the sufferings he was subjected to for the three and half years he held sway as the Secretary to the state government.

” l was unable to cater to the needs of my followers because the governor didn’t release any money to my office.

“I was suffering in his administration because he didn’t release any fund for my office grants. He has been telling lies that he was giving me N5m every month even when he knew he didn’t give me such money.

“Where on Earth did the governor give me such funds? Recently, I reported him to Governor Fayemi of Ekiti state and he promised to invite both of us to Abuja for settlement.

” I remember that I told Fayemi that I was going to spit on the face of Akeredolu if he repeated the lie that he was giving me N5m monthly, and I would then return to Akure to resign and as well Inform the public of his looting sprees”

On the 2016 governorship poll, Abegunde alleged that Akeredolu lost the election to the PDP candidate, Eyitayo Jegede.

“Akeredolu didn’t win the election in 2016 but we made it possible for him to become governor. We were the pillars behind him and we will not support him again. He will lose this time around”

Explaining further on why he resigned, Abegunde further said that he resigned because he could no longer be part of a government that makes its subjects to pass through hardship.

“The government of Akeredolu is making the entire people of the state suffer and I cannot be part of that any longer. Everyone is suffering. He doesn’t pay salaries at the right time. As a matter of fact, Akeredolu has not performed to the expectations of the masses apart from the roads he is building.

“Akeredolu has turned Former Governor Mimiko to a saint with his own abysmal performance. We now see that Mimiko did well as governor because he gave his people enough funds to enable them cater for the needs of their own supporters.

“I had worked with three governor’s, and I can say that in the history of Ondo State, Akeredolu is the worst governor”

Abegunde pressed further that the people that enjoy this government are Akeredolu’s wife, son and In-laws from Imo state.

“Akeredolu has reduced the government to the property of his wife, son and in-laws from Imo state. All the contracts in the state are being given to his wife, son and the people from Imo state”

Abegunde, however, said that he has decided “to support another aspirant from the APC, Mr. Segun Abraham, whom he described as the ‘Messiah’ that Ondo state needs.

* Govt denies allegations

Reacting, the state government through the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor (Media and Publicity) Ojo Oyewamide said there was no lgbo contractor in the state as alleged by the former SSG.

A statement issued in response to the allegations reads “The attention of the Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu, SAN has been drawn to a widely circulated narrative that contractors of Igbo extraction have cornered all road contracts in the State.

“This is far from the truth. Aside the temptation to dismiss this unsubstantiated claim by the facilitators of the imaginary scenario, the fact that such was coming from those whose pervasive acts have hopp them out of government is enough to ignore the story.

“However, it is pertinent to aver that there is no single road contractor of Igbo extraction. Anyone with evidence of such should kindly avail the public of same.

“Documentations relating to contracts execution are not hidden. They are public and therefore, subject to public scrutiny. All road contractors in the State are well known and have nothing to hide.

The statement said “Mr. Governor, therefore, urges all and sundry to ignore the stories coming from those who thrive on falsehood and fabricated stories to take political decisions.

