Akanu Ibiam International Airport ready for flight resumption – Minister

The Minister of Aviation, Mr Hadi Sirika says the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu is ready for the resumption of flights.

Sirika said this on Saturday in Enugu after the final round of inspection of rehabilitation works in the airport prior to the official reopening of the complex.

The Federal Government had in August 2019 shut down Akanu Ibiam International Airport over security reasons.

Some of the reasons include its bad runway and landing aids, the presence of a market close to the airport attracting birds, leading to constant bird strikes.

Others are also included the wrong placement of the state radio station mast directly facing the runways.

However, the minister, who landed at the airport on Saturday evening with a private jet, No.5N-PAZ said that he was delighted to have been in the flight that landed at the airport.

He said he had arrived ahead of the Aug. 30, the official reopening of the airport to inspect the readiness of the facility for flight resumption.

“We are ready for the official reopening of this airport tomorrow and I am happy that we have been able to achieve this as scheduled,” Sirika said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that while the runway and other ancillary works, including the lighting system are ready and work is still ongoing in the reception, perimeter fence, drainages, and the main gate.

Vanguard

