Ajaere takes over as movies producers president, pledges reforms

By Esther Onyegbula

The Association of Movies Producers (AMP), have elected Mr Mykel Paris Ajaere as the national president of the association.

The election which held at the Association Secretariat, Sururelere, on Saturday saw Mr Mykel Parish Ajaere emerging as the national president of the association in a keenly contested election.

Ajaere after the election pulled a total number of 25 votes to win his opponent, Mr Peace Anyian Osigwe who scored 13 votes in the election which was strictly conducted under the guidelines on social distancing by the Lagos State Government and the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), the election was said to have been conducted both physically and virtually while members of the state chapter watched on zoom and also cast their votes.

Meanwhile, Mr Ifeanyi Ezekwe emerges as the Association’s National Secretary, while, Roseya Okwoli as the Vice President, Wisdom Nwankwo as Public Relations Officer (PRO), Opeyemi Olusanya as Treasurer and Chioma Rose Ukeaja as the Financial Secretary.

Meanwhile, the president-elect in his acceptance speech said his tenure would be an all-inclusive government, with the long term goal, would be to transform the Nigerian Nollywood industry as an Outstanding Biggest Black Film industry.

He, however, reels out his ten-point agenda of reform for the association which includes, rebranding the association secretariat to become a hub for producers and to be a befitting place with Morden information technology that would enable a digital space which hosts virtual meetings, conferences and database of AMP members, including payment of dues online.

Also, to bring all aggrieved members and unified all producers under one umbrella and amend the constitution and establish regional vice president and committees.

He added that we are also going to create welfare packages for our members, which includes health insurance, pension scheme, also brokering a Nollywood film industry finance scheme between AMP and Central Bank of Nigeria for more flexible terms for receiving loans.

The loan is specifically for our members to draw and boost production funds at single-digit interest, also, creating film fund which would be stipulated by the national film policy, to also engaged other stakeholders to fight piracy and organised film festivals and to also used my international contact to repatriate our royalties in French-speaking countries and other African Countries.

Mr Ajaere also paid glowing tribute to the elders, brothers and sisters of the association who had passed on, he also, expressed sadness when practitioners are sick or die, the guild and associations stampede for money to settle hospital bills or to bury such practitioners, I want to assure everyone that things would change for better.

“I also want to assure our members that the Nollywood industry is going to witness tremendous transformation and growth during my tenure.”

