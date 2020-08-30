Air Force to deploy new aircraft to Benin to boost fight against insurgency

Kindly Share This Story:

Chief of the Air staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, has said that new aircraft would be deployed to Benin to boost the fight against insurgency and ensure that the maritime environment of the country is secured.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Air Force boss said this while inspecting some facilities in Benin on Saturday.

Abubakar said that the special aircraft would add value to the security arrangement of the Nigeria Maritime environmental.

“The special mission aircraft will add value to the security arrangement of the Nigeria maritime environment and I believe that the unit will play a very crucial role in ensuring that the maritime environment is equally secured.

“We are very happy with the level of contribution you have been making as a unit to our efforts at ensuring that our country is secured.

“The ATR 42 aircraft which operates from Benin is all over the country. It has been in Sokoto, Zamfara, Katsina, Kaduna, Minna in Niger, making sure the country is safe,” he said.

While commending the hangar facility in Benin, he, however, said there would be need for aircraft shelter and other ground support equipment required to make the operations of the aircraft that is going to be deployed possibly.

“In addition to that, pilots, technicians and engineering officer would be posted to Benin as well as the Air Force Special Forces.

“Apart from other infrastructures, residential and office accommodation will be made available. We also know that there are gaps but we will try to ensure that those gaps are bridged before the special mission aircraft that will be deployed to Benin will arrive.

“So, I want you, officers, to get prepared. You have been supporting the Nigeria Air Force with ATR but very soon you will start supporting the service and indeed Nigeria through the special mission aircraft that will be deployed in Benin.

“I want you to continue to put in your best and ensure that this country is secured,” he stated.

