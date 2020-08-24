Kindly Share This Story:

For entrepreneurs and innovators of Akwa Ibom origin, it was an impressive outing at the Virtual Conference hosted by the Directorate of Marketing and Brand Management, Office of the Governor to mark the 2020 edition of the World Entrepreneurship Day. The innovators who took turns to wow conference participants with their creativity and ingenuity, showcased innovations and inventions ranging from art works, auto powered drum sets amongst others.

Speaking at the conference, the Senior Special Assistant to Governor Udom Emmanuel on Marketing and Brand Management, Mr Ime Uwah urged Akwa Ibom entrepreneurs to clearly define their entrepreneurship journey.

Uwah reminded the entrepreneurs that business is about proffering solutions to societal problems first before money-making. The Directorate of Marketing and Brand Management Helmsman also harped on book-keeping, stressing that doing business without proper book-keeping is an unhealthy practice that should be discontinued. Speaking further, Mr Uwah thanked the Governor Of Akwa Ibom State, Mr Udom Emmanuel for creating a conducive environment that has promoted the surge of entrepreneurial activities in the state. He noted that from the mental reawakening occasioned by the Dakkada philosophy, to facilitating trainings through the “My Entrepreneurship Goals Programme” (MEGP), and also the approval of interest-free loans, grants and other facilities, evidences that the Udom Emmanuel administration places a premium on Human Capacity Development.

Speaking earlier, in her keynote address, the Special Assistant to Governor Udom Emmanuel on Entrepreneurial Development, Mrs Meflyn Anwana described entrepreneurs as the unsung heroes who toil day and night to create products and services that solve our daily needs. Anwana described Akwa Ibom State as an incubator for entrepreneurial activities because of the conducive environment created by Governor Udom Emmanuel.

In her words, “Our beloved State, Akwa Ibom has been an incubator for innovations and entrepreneurship over the years, His Excellency, Governor Udom Emmanuel has beamed light and ignited the spirit of enterprising, while creating the environment for entrepreneurs to thrive”.

Expounding further on the theme of this year’s celebration “Innovation and creativity”, the Governor’s Aide said as part of activities lined up to mark the 2020 World Entrepreneurs day,a cross-section of entrepreneurs in the state engaged in entrepreneurial activities as a cluster, accordingly tourism entrepreneurs paid a working visit to the Craft village at Ikot Ekpene with a view to work out ways to scale up tourism-art related enterprises. Anwana stressed that our economy and future depends on many factors, but mostly on the ability of entrepreneurs and innovators to develop ideas and ensure right practices that can transform our lives and economy.

The world entrepreneurs day is marked worldwide on 21st August yearly to create awareness for entrepreneurship, innovation and leadership throughout the world.

