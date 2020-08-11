Kindly Share This Story:

By Dayo Johnson – Akure

FOR the fear of depleting its membership for the emerging third force, the Zenith Labour Party, the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Congress in Ondo state Tuesday begged its members not to abandon the party.

The states deputy governor Hon Agboola Ajayi is billed to defect to the ZLP.

He has been given the governorship ticket of the party and his name substituted for Rotimi Benjamin who was elected as the party’s candidate early this month.

The state chairman of the PDP, Hon Fatai Adams who castigated the third force and described it as ” third spot” cautioned its members not to fall into the trap of following Ajayi to the party.

A statement by the party’s Directorate of Media and Publicity, Leye Igbabo in Akure said that the third force will eventually lead to the third position in the coming election.

Adams has, therefore, advised members of the party “not to be tricked into joining any third force, insisting that third force always leads to third position in Ondo State.

The state chairman who according to the statement was addressing party leaders and stakeholders at a meeting at the Party’s State Secretariat said that ” third force has never worked and will never work in Ondo State politics.

“The contest has always been a straight fight between two leading parties at any particular time.

” In 2003, it was a straight fight between Chief Adebayo Adefarati of AD and Dr. Olusegun Agagu of PDP.

“In 2007, AD had become moribund and it became a straight fight between Dr. Agagu of PDP and Dr. Mimiko of Labour Party.”

“So when Chief Olusola Oke went to fly his third force in AD as its gubernatorial candidate in 2016, he saw himself coming a distant third.

“Again, when Dr. Mimiko even after he had finished his tenure as a governor in Ondo State, went to ZLP to contest as its senatorial candidate, he met a brick wall as he was flatly trounced coming third in the contest.

” So third force is a third position and that will not take you near Alagbaka government house. You must learn from history”

